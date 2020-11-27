Happy Friday! Usually on the day after Thanksgiving, I celebrate Buy Nothing Day. This year —given how the Trump-Virus has trashed our local economies— I urge everyone who can to support your local mom & pop stores and restaurants, bars, pubs. The Waltons don't need another buck, but your favorite neighborhood joint could.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).