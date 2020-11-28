It was touch-n-go, but we made it to the weekend, fellow Crooks and Liars! Pour a second cup and linger over some great, thoughtful links!

No More Mister Nice Blog reminds us that the GOP has a long, proud, history of shouting election fraud.

Crazie Eddie's Motie News brings us an update on the Retail Apocalypse.

Shower Cap's Blog recaps the week as only he can.

Bonus Track: In a single tweet we learn the debate that all America is having.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).