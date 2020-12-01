Calculated Risk: Thanks to COVID, half of what happened in Vegas last year stayed home this year.

The Carpentariat: A bipartisan group of Senators is trying to stimulate the stimulus.

Mad Kane: There once was a man with no proof, whose entire presidency was a goof...

Angry Bear: The list of Donald Trump’s unprecedented actions as president is, well, unprecedented.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Let's just say it: The Republicans are the problem." (Thomas E. Mann and Norman J. Ornstein, April 27, 2012)