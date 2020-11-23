Politics
Trump Campaign Distances Themselves From Sidney Powell

Powell's off-the-wall interview on Newsmax proving to be the final straw.
By Ed Scarce
Trump Campaign Distances Themselves From Sidney Powell
Image from: Twitter

Sidney Powell has since vowed to release the kraken on her own, representing We-the-people.

Source: Politico

President Donald Trump appears to have cut ties with Sidney Powell, a key member of his legal team who also represents former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his long-running attempt to unravel a guilty plea for lying about his 2016 contacts with Russia.

The abrupt shake-up came in a terse Sunday-evening statement from the Trump campaign that offered no explanation for Powell’s removal.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis said in the statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

Powell had made headlines in recent weeks for her increasingly outrageous and unsupported claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, repeatedly vowing to “release the kraken” of evidence, only to refuse to produce it when asked by reporters.

She has accused election officials in multiple states of committing crimes, and in recent days turned on Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who on Friday helped certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Her attack on Kemp, which also included the threat of a “biblical” lawsuit, appeared to unsettle some of Trump’s allies.

And here's the entire 20 minutes of a bad acid trip that was her Newsmax interview. Powell promised to file a case next week proving voter fraud that will be massive, "biblical."

