Trump Is Trying To Pull Off A Coup With His Claims Of Election Fraud

His false claims are causing unrest, and that's dangerous.
By Susie Madrak

Maybe Trump isn't actually planning a coup, but things are looking kind of coup-ish right now.

Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper yesterday. Other than his usual petulance, why?

We know Trump and his enablers are desperate for Trump to retain power. His apparent game plan is to get Republican state legislators in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan or Arizona to submit a competing slate of electors to Congress for the Electoral College vote that takes place the first week of December.

Now, Pennsylvania GOP legislators have said they won't do it. Legally, they can't do it -- our Democratic governor would veto it. But if there's one thing we've learned, it's that "legal" doesn't matter when it comes to Republicans. Will he somehow bully the state legislators into causing an actual rupture by insisting they can? He's trying.

If there's another thing we've learned, it's that Republicans do not know how to say no to Trump. They never have.

I'm not alone in my concern:

But PA AG Josh Shapiro is on the case:

The stories about how Trump insiders are trying to get him to concede remind me of inept parents trying to "explain" to little Dylan why he can't wear his Star Wars costume to school:

And Moscow Mitch is going along:

So is Bill Barr:

HOWEVER. Our allies have accepted Joe Biden as the actual winner of the election. The media refers to him as the president-elect. The Washington Nationals have invited him to throw out next season's first pitch:

And even some Republicans are acknowledging the inevitable:

And Trump now looks as though he's planning for his life after the White House:

So we're not at the point of an actual coup. Trump is probably not competent enough to pull one off. But the real danger is how many of his supporters believe his lies about a stolen election, and not enough Republicans are standing up to his lies.

