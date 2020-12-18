Politics
Acting Defense Secretary Ordered A Halt To Pentagon Briefing With Biden Transition Team: Report

Trump's acting DOD secretary is interfering with the transition. Isn't that illegal?
By John Amato
Image from: Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller

In another petty and dangerous move against The United States of America, the Trump administration cut off President-elect Joe Biden's Pentagon briefings with no explanation.

Axios is reporting, "Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with the transition of President-elect Biden, shocking officials across the Defense Department, senior administration officials tell Axios."

As usual, the Biden transition team had no idea this was happening. Trump has basically abdicated his duty as the outgoing president except for rage-tweeting about the election he lost.

The U.S. just suffered a massive cybersecurity attack by Russia that apparently reached into our nuclear facilities.
The so-called president has said nothing about this attack to the public or the press, but he sure has a lot to say about non-existent "election fraud".

Even supporters like General Keane wants to hear from the president on this breach by Russia, but instead Trump blocks President-elect Joe Biden once again.

The country is trying to roll out the newly approved vaccines and deal with this massive cyberattack while Trump is only thinking about restarting The Apprentice on TV.

As he begins his final weeks in office, amid a winter surge in coronavirus deaths, President Donald Trump has mentioned to confidants that he’s thinking about resurrecting The Apprentice or The Celebrity Apprentice reality TV show, two people with direct knowledge of the situation, and another person close to the president, tell The Daily Beast.

