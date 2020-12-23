AOC Calls Trump's Bluff With One Page Amendment To Increase Relief Payments To $2,000

Trump's many feuds with allies and rivals alike, in this case Mitch McConnell, may finally result in something positive for American people in desperate need.

Forget all the lies and insanity of his latest poutrage video on the COVID relief and Omnibus bill that Congress passed, because the truth is McConnell and Republicans in the Senate refused to engage on COVID relief until they felt heat in Georgia.

But the fact that Trump is calling on Republicans to send Americans a $2,000 check in large part to screw with the Senate Majority Leader for not overthrowing the election for him is awesome.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib jumped on it immediately.

Let’s do it. @RashidaTlaib and I already co-wrote the COVID amendment for $2,000 checks, so it’s ready to go.



Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation.



We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down. https://t.co/GprwrUPali pic.twitter.com/nFFs1ExqCK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 23, 2020

it's about time one of his petty grievances helps somebody other than himself or his loyalists. It could affect the outcome in Georgia's runoffs, too.

Cowardly Trump did not engage in any of the stimulus negotiations or coronavirus relief discussions since he's abdicated his responsibility as president since he lost the November 3rd presidential election, so he waited until both houses of Congress left on recess to make his big pronouncements.

But they still characterize McConnell and the GOP as hating the American people.

I agree with my friend David Dayen via The Prospect:

Much to my delight in seeing that political instincts in the Democratic Party aren’t totally dead, about 10 minutes later, Nancy Pelosi suggested the same thing, saying she would offer unanimous consent to amend the bill. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) even wrote the amendment. (I gave it a name: the $2,000 Does Offer Long-Lasting Available Relief or $2,000 DOLLAR, Act.) Eventually, Chuck Schumer got on board as well. Joe Biden hasn’t said anything, but he was on the record for seeking more money when he became president. So the Democratic leadership beat him to it, and called Trump’s bluff.

It was McConnell who put the 900 Billion dollar cap on the package no matter who much poutrage you hear from idiots in the Senate like Marsha Blackburn about giving people free money, socialism and whatnot.

Trump may not sign the bill anyway, choosing a pocket veto instead, just to f**k with President-elect Joe Biden which would be another catastrophic disaster for the American people.

As Duncan Black says, "Make it happen, or if it doesn't happen make sure people understand why it didn't happen." Hint: it's those f*cking Republicans