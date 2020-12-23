Fox News Host Demands All Media Refuse To Interview Biden Unless He Addresses Son's Investigations

On Fox News' Outnumbered on Monday, a cascade of Fox News pundits were furious that President-elect Joe Biden refused to take questions on the investigations of his son Hunter.

It was just revealed that Hunter Biden is under investigation on his tax affairs, something that Trump has refused to release and lied about over and over again, but whatevs.



Even Bill Barr shot down any need for a special prosecutor since the investigations are on going.

Fox' Gillian Turner said "Biden has declined to talk to any journalist whatsoever " about this issue and then she said the only person he's talked to was Stephen Colbert.

Harris was furious and said, "This is what really blows my mind. Who would agree to that as a journalist?"

Faulkner was flummoxed, "So, so like, are we just never going to see anybody sit down the president elect Joe Biden because he's taken certain questions off the table ?"

Faulkner went on a tirade about how Trump will answer any question and go off on tangents and even give you too much information even if he is combative.

She continued, "Joe Biden's gonna set the rules for journalists. Should anybody sit down with him with the rules set?"

This is ridiculous in any sense of the word, but Harris Faulkner has been very frustrated after being embarrassed by Marie Harf over and over again and she's been right nasty of late.



Isn't it odd that Outnumbered is not putting on any Democrats on their panel discussions anymore?

Reminds me of when the Hannity & Colmes show was downgraded to just Hannity after President Obama took office. Can't have an opposing view if you want right-wing propaganda spewing out at all times.

The Fox host conveniently forgets about all of Trump's lying responses to his son, Don Jr., meeting with Russian operatives at Trump Towers during the 2016 campaign to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

First Trump wrote a fraudulent statement to the NY Times making believe it was his son who penned it and claimed it was just about Russian adoptions.

Then after Michael Cohen said Trump knew about the meeting, the baby king tweeted this,

.....I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Then after Michael Cohen was proved right, Trump said he actually wrote the statement, but admitted it wasn't a crime to lie to the NY Times.

Then Rudy Giuliani and Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow lied to the press about what Trump did know and what the Trump Tower meeting was all about.

Finally, Trump admitted they were trying to get dirt on Hillary Clinton from a foreign hostile government.

Biden has said he believes his son is innocent as the investigation continues and why should he respond any further?

A special prosecutor was called in against Trump because he fired FBI Director James Comey for not falling in line and becoming a Trump loyalist as investigations were underway against his campaign. That's why Mueller was called in helm a special counsel.

So far, nothing has happened in the Hunter Biden investigations, but Republicans want Trump sycophants involved so they can leak dirt to the press and try and undermine Biden's presidency.