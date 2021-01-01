Happy New Year!

The Carpentariat says that he will see us January 6 with popcorn. And as a two-fer-the-price-of-one, he's gagging at brave, brave Ben Sasse.

Zandar Versus the Stupid does not think justice will be served to Prznint Stupid: his cult will not allow it.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News is rounding up top of 2020, but his lists are anything but common or boring.

Bonus Track: Mike The Mad Biologist has rounded up lotsa Prznint Stupid's signing statements. Heh.

Bonus-bonus track: It's like chat-roulette for trees.

