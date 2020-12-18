The Just a Wk. to Xmas Edition.

Texas Man: Off the Kuff has details of the ex-Houston police ossifer who terrorized an air conditioning repairman in a well-financed paranoid delusion.

Florida Man: Bark Bark Woof Woof on that state's Gov. DeSantis. The Gov. is "killing it".

FairAndUNBalanced brings us a Kentucky Man, Sen. Rand Paul, who is, apparently, a racist idiot who doesn't get democracy.

More War: Neocons still want it. Responsible Statecraft dissects the bull-dookie.

Bonus: AZSpot on arrested development, & some cartoons.

