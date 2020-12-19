DoD Xmas Break: No more transition briefings for the Biden-Harris people, per El Jefe at Juanita Jean's. Two words: Pearl Harbor? More words: Massive cyberattack?

Juicy: Maha wants to know when slumlord Jared Kushner will be investigated for skimming $617 million from Trump campaign funds.

Cargo Cults: The Propaganda Professor compares & contrasts cultists w/ Republican true believers. (Spotted at FairAndUNBalanced.)

The greatest sin is hypocrisy: "Matt Gaetz decides to work from home after railing against letting others do so".

Bonus Track: Historians? Who needs 'em? "Trump announces members of his 'President’s Advisory 1776 Commission'.” There are no American historians." Mostly loons, actually. The Way of Improvement.

