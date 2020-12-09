Darwinfish 2: "A self-pardoning president is the first step in establishing a dictatorship."

Progressive Eruptions: It's now Democrats who are getting tired of all the winning. Republicans are just going bonkers.

The Carpentariat: Biden is popular -- the Democratic party, not so much.

Green Eagle: Remember Pearl Harbor -- and remember who doesn't remember.

Bonus link: Here are some places to donate to help the hungry.

