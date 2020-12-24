Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Perfect Troll Of The Year: Pete Buttigieg On Fox News

Any time someone leaves Fox News hosts in stunned silence, it's good. But when that person happens to be a Democrat and Joe Biden surrogate, it's even better.
By Karoli Kuns
11 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Any time someone leaves Fox News hosts in stunned silence, it's good. But when that person happens to be a Democrat and Joe Biden surrogate, it's even better.

Here is Pete Buttigieg, dropping a truth bomb on Fox News and leaving the hosts utterly speechless.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Well, there's a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates.
If people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star. Or how he feels about the immigration policy he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks want to play that game, we could do it all night.

But there's more! Here's soon-to-be Secretary of Transportation Pete rolling over Fox News host Jon Scott with a truth bomb about Trump's disrespect for the military:

15 weeks ago by Heather
Views:

BUTTIGIEG: That’s easy. I mean, this is a pattern we’ve seen from the president throughout his life. When he was a young man, he faked a disability so he could avoid serving when it was his turn. We’ve watched him refer to prisoners of war, like John McCain, as losers, with our own eyes.

Look, if you’re watching this at home, here’s how willing Donald Trump is to insult your intelligence. Today, he denied that he ever called John McCain a loser. Now again, if you’re watching this at home, grab your phone, go on Google, you can see video of him doing it, you can see a tweet of him doing it.

Great troll, Pete. You win our Good Guy Troll of the Year award.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team