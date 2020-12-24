Perfect Troll Of The Year: Pete Buttigieg On Fox News

Any time someone leaves Fox News hosts in stunned silence, it's good. But when that person happens to be a Democrat and Joe Biden surrogate, it's even better.

Here is Pete Buttigieg, dropping a truth bomb on Fox News and leaving the hosts utterly speechless.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Well, there's a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates.

If people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star. Or how he feels about the immigration policy he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks want to play that game, we could do it all night.

But there's more! Here's soon-to-be Secretary of Transportation Pete rolling over Fox News host Jon Scott with a truth bomb about Trump's disrespect for the military:

BUTTIGIEG: That’s easy. I mean, this is a pattern we’ve seen from the president throughout his life. When he was a young man, he faked a disability so he could avoid serving when it was his turn. We’ve watched him refer to prisoners of war, like John McCain, as losers, with our own eyes. Look, if you’re watching this at home, here’s how willing Donald Trump is to insult your intelligence. Today, he denied that he ever called John McCain a loser. Now again, if you’re watching this at home, grab your phone, go on Google, you can see video of him doing it, you can see a tweet of him doing it.

Great troll, Pete. You win our Good Guy Troll of the Year award.