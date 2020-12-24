Politics
Crookie Award: Dangerous Misinformer Of The Year, Fox News

By Heather

From ignoring primetime impeachment coverage, to covering for Trump's coronavirus sabotage, to doing their best to endanger the health of as many Americans as humanly possible, to fearmongering over socialism in the middle of a deadly pandemic, the propaganda outlet has proven themselves to be a public health hazard along with a threat to what remains of our democracy time and time again.

Fox started off the year doing their best to make sure none of their viewers actually heard any of the evidence brought forth in the impeachment trial. Once Republicans let Trump off the hook for his crimes, they proceeded to help Trump and his put the lives of Americans who were foolish enough to listen to them at risk by attacking lockdowns, downplaying the need for social distancing and masks, allowing Trump along with some of their hosts to hype the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, and they've continued to whine about public health measures all the way through the holidays at the end of the year.

For acting as a propaganda outlet for Trump and his enablers and for having so little regard for the health of Americans that they really do appear to be trying to help kill off as much of their own audience as possible, here's your Crookie Award, Fox News.

