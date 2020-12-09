Trump Admits Idiotic 'Herd Immunity' Was His Only COVID Plan To Stop The Virus

During a press conference Tuesday, Donald Trump bragged that he had no real plans to curtail the spread of the pandemic outside of developing a vaccine and making sure enough Americans were getting infections to develop a "herd immunity."

"CDC puts out their guidelines and they are very important guidelines, but I think the vaccine was the goal, that was #1," Trump said with a tacit nod to his decision to let the virus ravage the country. "That's the way it ends -- plus you do have an immunity you develop an immunity over certain period of time and I hear we're close to 15% I'm hearing that and that is terrific..."

The former Task Force member Dr. Scott Atlas, who was panned by the scientific community at large (including Dr. Birx, who was furious over his lies) and not an virus expert, promoted the unproven herd immunity theory that Trump then embrace after seeing him on Tucker Carlson's program.

That was Trump's only strategy all along and the safety of the American people after COVID struck was never considered, because the man is too stupid and selfish to consider anyone but himself.

Developing a vaccine would be any president's priority during a pandemic but also a president has the responsibility of trying to curtail the rates of infections of his constituents by making sure they follow CDC guidelines at all times.

One does this by becoming the example of what's proscribed by the CDC during these trying times.

Instead, Trump held super-spreader campaign rallies, super-spreader events at the White House and parties which then were mimicked by many of his cultist supporters.

Then Trump made the same idiotic claim he's been making since the coronavirus took hold of the country -- that we have so many cases because we test for them.

No, we have so many cases and deaths in America because so many people have become infected because Trump downplayed it, lied about the severity of it and then bashed anybody who disagreed with his Nero-styled denials.

Murderous f**king jackass.

#TheTrumpVirus.