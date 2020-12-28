Trump's Economic Counsel Stephen Moore Attacks COVID Relief As 'Helicopter Money' For The Poor

On Varney & Co., Stephen Moore of Freedomworks fame told FOX Business that the latest COVID relief checks are free "helicopter money" that working people will put in the bank instead of spending.

On Varney & Co. guest host David Assman attacked the COVID relief bill that Trump finally signed, claiming it was not a stimulus at all and cited the 2008 George Bush tax rebates and other stimulus monies before the pandemic as monies the American people never spent, but only saved.

Assman curiously forgets the rounds of stimulus passed this year that helped soften the blow of the pandemic to working class Americans around this country, but whatevs.

Moore, who was the Director of the US National Economic Council for Trump replied, "I call it helicopter money. The Fed printing a lot of hundred dollar bills and then taking helicopters over cities and dropping the money out of the windows."

You may remember when Moore was an odious Trump appointee to the Fed. His appointment was so bad, Trump was quickly was forced to withdraw his nomination.

This Freedomworks motherf**ker is also worried about the additional vote in the House today on a $2000 stimulus check because the poors should get nothing.

Now, if this check was for corporations? He would call it incredible.

Moore continued his disgusting rant, "Where are the tax cuts, David? Where is the deregulation, the things that make a productive economy grow? and that's what's missing."

Trump already gave a massive "helicopter money" gift to corporations and the wealthy with his incredibly dumb tax cuts that added almost $2 trillion to the federal debt.

Be assured these same Republicans who voted for stimulus because Trump was in office, will suddenly become penny pinchers, tout austerity, and whine about the deficit once we have a Democratic president.

Moore then explained that it was the poor people that were suffering the most from the pandemic, which undermines his earlier points entirely.

"I have a piece on Foxnews.com. making that point, which is, that liberals obsess about income inequality."

We do because it's destructive to the fabric of our nation.

"They say they want to do what they can to reduce racial disparities in the country, but the people who have been flattened by these lockdowns are the lowest income groups and everyone acknowledges that and minorities have been particularly hard hit."

So why then doesn't he support $2000 dollars going to those suffering?

This right-wing jackass will never want the working class of America to receive any government help, ever. How many people are out of work and are desperate to continue getting unemployment and receive any monies they can to sustain themselves through this pandemic?

Small local businesses have suffered the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak and there is no pity offered to them by the snakes of conservatism. They can't just re-open because the virus causes death.

The only free money FOX Business hosts and people like Stephen Moore enjoy are incredible tax cuts to corporations and the very wealthy. And they use it to buy back stock and purchase a third or fourth house.

