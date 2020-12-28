Politics
House Passes $2K COVID Relief Payment, Overrides Trump's NDAA Veto

The House passed the increased payment with a final tally of 275-134, dropping the ball directly in Senator Mitch McConnell's court.
By Karoli Kuns

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has delivered a bill for larger stimulus relief checks, increasing the one-time payment from $600 to $2,000. The final vote was 275-134, with 44 Republicans joining all but 2 Blue Dog Dems to pass the bill.

Mitch McConnell has a problem on his hands now, because he can either bring up the bill on the Senate floor or not. Either way, Georgia Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have been against these payments, while Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock have been vocal about their support.

Mixed into this is Donald Trump's petulant temper tantrums. I could see him getting McConnell to bring up the bill, get it passed with Dems, and then not signing it. Trump is in the throes of an extended hissy fit over his loss and doesn't actually care what damage he does on his way out.

UPDATE: The House just overrode Trump's veto by a vote of 322-87. That bill now also moves to the Senate for a vote to override.

