Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Republican Chris Christie Has Had It With His Party's 'Election Fraud' BS

Rand Paul pushed the big lie over "election fraud" this weekend. Still. And Chris Christie called that shameful.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

On ABC's This Week, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie blasted Senator Rand Paul as a liar for refusing to admit that the 2020 presidential election was a free and fair win for Joe Biden.

Earlier on the show, George Stephanopoulos got into a heated argument with Paul, as the Senator veered off into crazy town, refused to answer his questions, and played the bullied conservative.

It was an outrageous exchange that demonstrated a lack of integrity and honesty.

During the round table discussion, Stephanopoulos asked Christie to comment on Rand Paul's ridiculous antics and Christie, a good friend to Trump, did not hold back.

But this election was not stolen. All of the facts point in that direction. And I'm a former prosecutor, George. I make decisions based upon evidence, not based upon feelings or partisanship or loyalty. You make those decisions based upon evidence.

And the evidence here has shown right from the beginning that, while every election has some irregularities and I'm sure this one did, too, there were no type of irregularities that would have changed the result in any one state, let alone the four states that would need to have been changed for the result of the election to have been changed.

And folks in my party who are doing that quite frankly are just trying to make political points with those people who the president and others lied to about this over the course of the 10 weeks after the election. And it's shameful that they're doing it.

Lies, conspiracy theories, and no actual evidence of wrongdoing are now the way Republicans want to "settle" elections.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team