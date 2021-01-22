Friday News Dump: Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye -- And Other News

The celebration continues! (And help is on the way...)

Retweet this far and wide: @BetteMidler has a message for Donald Trump.#GoodbyeDonnie pic.twitter.com/woCFxm47NJ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 20, 2021

🚁 View from the helicopter as trump makes his way from the airport to Mar-a-Lago on his final ride in The Beast!



Well played, Palm Beach PD motorcycle escort team. 😂😂😂👏👏👏👏👍🏆 pic.twitter.com/vY9RCIeZ97 — CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) January 20, 2021

**********************************************************

Mitch McConnell is literally using the filibuster right now to prevent the Democratic majority from taking control of the Senate's committees.



Meanwhile, the GOP-controlled committees are slow walking confirmation of Biden's cabinet. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 22, 2021

LATEST: President Biden to sign two executive orders Friday on Covid-19 economic relief and worker protections. https://t.co/evcmv5Rpwj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 22, 2021

Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trialhttps://t.co/CkbXU9TlWv pic.twitter.com/zMTGAciXXW — 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@Only4RM) January 22, 2021

McConnell using the filibuster to stop the majority party from taking the majority highlights exactly why the filibuster must go away @SenSchumer @Sen_JoeManchin — Elections Have Consequences (@jaykayokay2020) January 22, 2021

Baseball Hall of Famer and former MLB home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86 https://t.co/qLaDHuZgjf via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 22, 2021

Hong Kong will place tens of thousands of its residents in a lockdown to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus, according to a media report https://t.co/QD13ZctlDY pic.twitter.com/SB0B5nuC8v — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021

For all you history buffs, on this day #LloydAustin broke the color barrier and is now the nation's first Black Pentagon chief. Read more here ->



Lloyd Austin Confirmed As Secretary of Defense, Becomes First Black Pentagon Chief https://t.co/Ck2En0vuYE — Brakkton Booker (@brakktonbooker) January 22, 2021

The groundwork @potus is laying to raise the minimum wage for federal workers via EO today is a down payment on his campaign promise of $15 for *all* workers. But without Congress' cooperation, it's the only wage raise he'll get.



From me + @H_Lev:https://t.co/D7pZJXN4i0 — Kara Voght (@karavoght) January 22, 2021

Amazon, Facebook, other tech giants spent roughly $65 million to lobby Washington last year https://t.co/C4DEJTQPS2 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 22, 2021

*THREAD*

Last night, on the @MehdiHasanShow, I gave my top 5 reasons why I believe the far right domestic terror threat is more dangerous than even Al Qaeda after 9/11.



At number 5:



Al Qaeda didn't have cable news channels endorsing its world view.pic.twitter.com/wwL185HVuM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 16, 2021

Team Underwood is hiring! Our office is working with the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program, which will fund a veteran for a 2-year fellowship. The Fellow will work as a liaison to #IL14 veterans, Veterans Service Organizations, and more. To apply, visit: https://t.co/ONA5zgolky — Rep. Lauren Underwood (@RepUnderwood) January 22, 2021

The 50 Senate Ds represent over 41.5 million more Americans than the 50 Senate Rs. But the filibuster gives the Rs power to kill legislation supported by the vast majority. It's undemocratic. It's not in the Constitution. It can be eliminated with just 51 votes. End it now. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 22, 2021

Trudeau gives a COVID-19 update as Canada struggles to deal with rapidly spreading second wave https://t.co/4J518esK0N — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2021

I’ve spent a lot of time over the last two years with the great photographer Richard Sharum, chronicling the lives of children experiencing homelessness. Here are a few of their stories.

Grateful to @TexasMonthly for publishing this.https://t.co/2VVOcP1oNT — Michael J. Mooney (@MooneyMichaelJ) January 22, 2021

Lauren Boebert is intentionally setting off the metal detector to get fined $5,000 by Pelosi so she can scam the 2A psychos and QAnon cult members for donations. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 22, 2021

The Ignominious Deceits of Congressman Cawthorn https://t.co/3jsyI8gWk0 — Majority Report (@majorityfm) January 22, 2021

I wrote about criticism on the left of Biden's $1,400 supplemental payments. I explain what these critics get wrong, what they might get right, what they're responding to, and the broader tactical challenges for the left in the Biden era: https://t.co/9s1w5pHWys — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) January 22, 2021

Swedish Archaeologists Take to the Waves to Protect Baltic Wrecks https://t.co/1hSdCx9nm4 — Courthouse News (@CourthouseNews) January 22, 2021

WHOA SOMEONE WENT TO TALK TO BIDEN VOTERS IN DINERS NATURE IS HEALING https://t.co/I1LZtVExeq — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) January 22, 2021

Just when I think I’m out, they pull me back in. pic.twitter.com/POGPYut5vG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 22, 2021

PLEASE RETWEET: These are the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted against democracy pic.twitter.com/P5zyEtT5O5 — 🌊Ray🌊 (@AtlantaRayz) January 21, 2021

“[Instead of], ‘What will be funny? What will make a lot of money? What will be popular?’ I started to look at people that I admire and it’s just that ― they’re exploring a subject on behalf of all of us.” - @jasonsegel on his career and #OurFriend https://t.co/IUrwtNFQAe — leebzee (@leighblickley) January 22, 2021



Dept. Of Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows

This bloke spent £300 on vets fees and X-rays and it turned out nothing was wrong with the dog, was just copying him out of sympathy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CJ8pPqxJqH — Tom Francis (@TFrancis20) January 17, 2021

This is what we mean when we say “Representation Matters!” Now that five-year-old Pallavi can see her, she can BE her! SOUND UP to hear Pallavi learn that the @VP is half-Indian just like her. #KHive 💛💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/QsJ42uTcZm — @JulieZebrak (@JulieZebrak) January 22, 2021

love a two-face kitten https://t.co/jWF600MeHp — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) January 21, 2021

These beautiful Black girls wore chucks and pearls to celebrate the inauguration of Kamala Harris. 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/N3VQ3YtpzD — It’s Madam Vice President Harris to YOU! (@flywithkamala) January 20, 2021

“I have a dream that one day little black boys and girls will be holding hands with little white boys and girls.” 🤎🤍🖤#MLKDay2021 #MLKJr #MLKDay

pic.twitter.com/xtUwoV0Ug1 — Karey (@karshaner) January 18, 2021

Timeline cleanser..



This deserves a million likes.. 🎶🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bog4Yh5ZAE — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 18, 2021

Could watch this all day pic.twitter.com/8DhsqoAM2w — CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) January 17, 2021

That's it. We did it, we got to the other side. There's part of me that still can't quite believe it. Whew!

Wear your masks, wash your hands, and be kind to each other. Help is on the way!