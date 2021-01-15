Politics
Friday News Dump: The New Sarah Palin Has A Sad, And Other News

Why is everyone being so mean to Lauren Boebert?
By Susie Madrak
Image from: mug shot, via twitter.com

House Republicans have a new rootin', tootin', gun-totin' cowgirl to parade around, but she's feeling a little less perky this morning. Why so sad, little lady?

Well, "people say" (and by that, I also mean the voices in her head) that Lauren Boebert is the person Rep. Sean Maloney was talking about here:

Oh well! If she doesn't end up arrested again, I'm sure she'll provide us with many months of entertainment value. Somebody has to be the next Louie Gohmert!

********************************************************

https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1350109673123434496


DEPT. OF SO VERY CLOSE

Let's think some happy thoughts, in preparation for the joy and relief of Uncle Joe's swearing in. Woo hoo!

Five more days, people! Five more days until Joe Biden is sworn in, and five more days until the Trump subpoenas go out? Stay tuned. Wear your masks, and be kind to each other.

