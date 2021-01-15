Friday News Dump: The New Sarah Palin Has A Sad, And Other News

House Republicans have a new rootin', tootin', gun-totin' cowgirl to parade around, but she's feeling a little less perky this morning. Why so sad, little lady?

Well, "people say" (and by that, I also mean the voices in her head) that Lauren Boebert is the person Rep. Sean Maloney was talking about here:

Um, I’ve never said your name in public, @RepBoebert. Never. Not once. (If you’re going to be a gun nut, you probably shouldn’t go off half cocked.) I’ll tweet the transcript so you can see...but that might be like “a fact”, so might not help you. https://t.co/a0weTQvIp0 — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 15, 2021

Read the transcript: pic.twitter.com/XxAQe5DRHp — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 15, 2021

Boebert Offers ‘Thousand Apologies’ After Assuming Dem Accused Her Of Aiding Rioters https://t.co/bnlP4F7Gm7 pic.twitter.com/Ox28pSCUfy — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 15, 2021

Oh well! If she doesn't end up arrested again, I'm sure she'll provide us with many months of entertainment value. Somebody has to be the next Louie Gohmert!

NEW: Biden has unveiled his $1.9 trillion economic/covid-19 recovery plan.



Some things that are in it:

-$1,400 checks (brings total up to $2,000 with the previous $600)

-$400/week UI through September (no triggers)

-National vaccination plan

-CTC, EITChttps://t.co/m7jdVz181w — Tara Golshan (@taragolshan) January 14, 2021

"My...#BuildBackBetter recovery plan will make historic investments in...infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation, research and development, clean energy." —@JoeBiden on the economic and COVID relief package he'll present to Congress next month pic.twitter.com/4W0Zn0CjvU — Climate Power (@ClimatePower) January 15, 2021

FBI Director Wray tells Pence the bureau is seeing "an extensive amount of concerning online chatter" about potential inauguration threats



"We're concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies" in D.C. and at state capitols nationwide, he says pic.twitter.com/mZZjKpfcIh — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 14, 2021

“Hillary Clinton went to Donald Trump’s inauguration. He spent two years screaming lock her up... She went to Donald Trump’s inauguration because she’s not a coward” pic.twitter.com/HjMNNEmRi9 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 8, 2021

Lankford: “What I did not realize was all of the national conversation about states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, was seen as casting doubt on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit.” https://t.co/uiLENor5gv — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 15, 2021

Washington Post is just out with "How the rioters who stormed the Capitol came dangerously close to Pence”:https://t.co/0aOzVDeD4h — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 15, 2021

“I had not received any national-level products prior to Jan. 6,” said Mike Sena, head of the National Fusion Center Association.... There wasn’t a push for information.” https://t.co/i0GcJ0ANKf — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) January 15, 2021

U.S. says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials - and later that same night, 140 Republicans voted to continue Trump’s big lie about election fraud. https://t.co/3t5eek4403 — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 15, 2021

"I’m so damn tired of living in a country that treats Black grief as a threat and white rage as a sacrament," writes @RevJacquiLewis following the #CapitolRiot. https://t.co/NGUh4y3Vbc pic.twitter.com/Gp5OdXEBna — Religion News Service (@RNS) January 8, 2021

Post-COVID lungs worse than the worst smokers' lungs, surgeon says - CBS News https://t.co/ZstZtIMkex via @GoogleNews — Mark Hutton (@MarkHutton2) January 15, 2021

Billionaires backed Republicans who sought to reverse US election results. Club for Growth has spent $20m supporting 42 rightwing lawmakers who voted to invalidate Biden victory. https://t.co/wL3hCczNTt — Laffy (@GottaLaff) January 15, 2021

Unbelievable. “Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it, dashing hopes of expanded acc…” https://t.co/VMBKAet6aj — Allison 😷😷 (@AllisonMY) January 15, 2021

The post-Trump Republican Party has been gutted in almost every way imaginable - up to the rest of us to keep it that way until they repudiate Trumpism and the Big Lie style of politics https://t.co/hDQdkrv1iW — Jennifer 'Prosecute Incitement and Sedition' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 15, 2021

President Trump apparently wants a big going away party. CNN reports he's expressed interest in a military-style sendoff and a crowd of supporters, according to a person with whom he has discussed the matter. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 15, 2021

New: New video, found in an archive of data uploaded to Parler, includes a fresh look at the mob’s confrontation with Eugene Goodman, the officer credited for luring rioters away from senators during the early moments of the Capitol riot. https://t.co/7ZHWibkpjs — ProPublica (@propublica) January 15, 2021

Internal investigators for the departments of Justice, Defense, Interior, and Homeland Security will investigate how security officials prepared for and responded to the pro-Trump rally on Jan. 6 that descended into a riot at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/EeWevYzovX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 15, 2021

‘Senators evacuated the building! Now or never! … Bring the line forward!’



Journalist @SandiBachom embedded herself in the Capitol riot and captured what she believes was a ’rehearsed and orchestrated’ attack pic.twitter.com/Bq7rhcpoue — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 12, 2021

At 2:30 on this video: how did that guy know, in the middle of chaos, that the mayor had called for - and been refused - the National Guard? — 【c】【o】【c】【o】managing expectations lol (@_ohcoco_) January 12, 2021

In Tampa Bay area, 2,000 Republicans feel just enough shame to switch parties in the days after Capitol riot; Vast majority switched to NPA and will continue to vote straight GOP but Democrats will veer hard right to attract their precious votes forever.https://t.co/VnlMOohIh0 — WORKER-19: You MAGAs Bound To Lose (@BlogWood) January 15, 2021

The US is facing an unprecedented homelessness crisis. But while the immediate cause is the fallout from Covid-19, the truth is that the US has been on the edge of a crisis since the 1980s. https://t.co/NuDftrhavY — The Nation (@thenation) January 15, 2021

NEW VIDEO: Lost in the Impeachment headlines and hourly new details of the insider Coup plot is an amazing truth: Trump has been neutered. An originalist reading of the Constitution is clear: he just LOST his ability to pardon anybody involved in insurrection - especially himself pic.twitter.com/ffjBDESbYn — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 15, 2021

Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the @NRSC, is asking for help rebuilding the Republican Party.



Let's #DefundTheGOP instead. pic.twitter.com/QQ64eqqvPB — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 15, 2021

Former George W. Bush spiritual adviser Kirbyjon Caldwell was convicted of fraud and has to pay more than $3.6 million in restitution and fines, on top of six years behind bars. @kateshellnutt: https://t.co/e6ibkYoWGl — Center for Inquiry (@center4inquiry) January 15, 2021

This is an excellent op piece drawing a historical reference on the danger of rallying around a false myth https://t.co/rluhitLOBb — PlushSafeHeThink (@petitsophistica) January 9, 2021

"the last seven years have been the warmest since the beginning of modern record-keeping nearly a century and a half ago" via @NYTimes https://t.co/1py5Bg4A3e — Elephant Journal (@elephantjournal) January 15, 2021

https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1350109673123434496

Longtime Trump advisers connected to groups behind rally that led to Capitol attack.

Roger Stone, Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn all promoted the Jan. 6 rally. https://t.co/znrZomQ1VP — Laffy (@GottaLaff) January 15, 2021



DEPT. OF SO VERY CLOSE

Let's think some happy thoughts, in preparation for the joy and relief of Uncle Joe's swearing in. Woo hoo!

Two photos taken an hour apart.... before and after adoption. pic.twitter.com/Hl6HqaX6Qh — The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) January 14, 2021

oh my god pic.twitter.com/ldKgmr896Y — Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) January 13, 2021

anyway, here's another one of my favorites pic.twitter.com/NlfGOkE5hv — Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) January 14, 2021

just a gentle giant guarding the ducklings

(viralhog) pic.twitter.com/Jye4sSN4r8 — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) January 12, 2021

Five more days, people! Five more days until Joe Biden is sworn in, and five more days until the Trump subpoenas go out? Stay tuned. Wear your masks, and be kind to each other.