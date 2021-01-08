John Berman Righteously Rants About Trump Family Celebrating Imminent Coup

Boy, John Berman was just furious this morning over the spectacle of the "positively giddy" Trump clan, dancing in anticipation of their coup.

"This morning, the Wall Street Journal is calling on Donald Trump to resign. A Capitol police officer died overnight from injuries suffered after Donald Trump sent a mob of insurrectionists to the Capitol. Yes, the president put out a scripted video where for the first time, he acknowledged out loud that someone else will be president on January 20th and he made sounds with his mouth that condemned the deadly mob terror," Berman said.

"But there's another video you need to see this morning, taken by Donald Trump Jr., just before the president told the crowd to go to the capitol to overturn the results of the election.

"Yeah, they're all there, Kimberly Guilfoyle, positively giddy about telling a mob going to the Capitol. Kayleigh McEnany, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, they're all there. Does this look like a group with any reservations, literally dancing in anticipation of what they're about to tell the mob? Dancing in anticipation of the insurrection. A Capitol police officer is dead this morning after they told that mob to go to the Capitol.

"And my deepest apologies to the memory of Laura Branigan, whose music should never be a background to something so deplorable.

"Overnight, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos became the second cabinet member to resign. Again, the resignation only came after the insurrection that left the Capitol police officer dead, not during the months where Donald Trump was saying the things that might have inspired it. Ted Cruz, the political general who led the charge to overturn the election, a charge that inspired the insurrection that led to the death of a Capitol police officer, overnight he made the claim that he's always stood up to Donald Trump.

"That's laughable. Way to go, Ted! You really told him when you were fanning the flames of election denial."