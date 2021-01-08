Zandar Versus the Stupid: Republicans in Georgia are already planning an iron curtain of new voter suppression measures.

Blue Mass Group: Senator Ed Markey reflects on the day putsch came to shove.

Just An Earthbound Misfit: If you can identify any of these people, the Washington DC police have some cash monies for you.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: The usual suspects on the right blame Antifa for Team Trump’s Capitol attack.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"What Senator Reid may call domestic terrorists, I call patriots" (Senator Dean Heller (R-NV), on the Bundy militia and its supporters, April 18, 2014)

