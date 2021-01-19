Rep. Jim Jordan Tells Fearful Fox Viewers Biden Will Let In Guatemala 'Caravan'

On The Faulkner Focus, Rep Jim Jordan falsely claimed that Joe Biden will allow thousands of undocumented immigrants into the country from Guatemala during COVID19, but he will still impose severe restrictions on Americans.

With the advent of Fox News' post-Trump daytime programming, their primary story has been a gathering caravan in Guatemala that is slowly heading to America because Joe Biden is the new president.

Rep. Jordan attacked President-elect Joe Biden because he said he wants to reverse a lot of Trump's most heinous immigration policies. Oh noes!

"This was entirely to be expected and obviously it's happening," Jordan said. "We're seeing it form on our southern border."

I didn't know Guatemala borders the United States? And didn't past 'caravans' happen under Trump's watch as well?

Jordan continued, "When you think about the virus itself, we'll see how they handle it."

Host Harris Faulkner brought up Title 42, which prohibited people coming into the country during COVID.

"If you you're going to continue to put all kinds of mandates, keep you from going to church, going to work, going to school," Jordan interrupted, so hyped he started stumbling over his words.

"Go to loved ones' funerals, can't get together on Thanksgiving. If that's going to continue on American citizens, but at the same time you're going to allow immigrants to just come across our southern border in this caravan, I don't think the American people appreciate that," he snarled.

He claimed there was a double standard, one for regular people and one for "the elite members of the Democrat party."

Who knows what that means, especially during COVID19.

Fox News' coverage on the caravan is despicable as usual since our country is enmeshed in possible domestic terrorist activity as Inauguration day approaches and COVID19 is killing thousands of Americans a day.

The Trump administration's whole plan during the lead up to the midterm elections of 2018 (and 2014), was to also fear monger the onslaught of caravans that were supposed to overtake our country, steal our children and wives, and ransack our houses, all financed by George Soros.

Of course this was all lunacy orchestrated by Donald Trump and the Republican Party that failed miserably.

Rep Jim Jordan, one of the members of the Insurrection Caucus of the GOP who sided with the conspiracy theories giving aid and comfort to our domestic terrorists should be held accountable for his actions on January 6, and not be allowed to continue to promote more conspiracies.