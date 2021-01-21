Too Late! OAN Scrubs Election Conspiracy Theories From Website

OAN is in big trouble, and they just did that thing, where you scrub your website and you're sued and the prosecutor says "consciousness of guilt" and the judge says hyuh!

Business Insider (paywall) reports that One America (do we really have to call it) News has scrubbed their website of the BS they pushed about "election fraud," apparently in an attempt to pretend they never did that.

Are they not aware that the internet is forever?

"Sometime in January, OAN removed stories about Dominion from its website. It has also removed stories about Smartmatic, a rival election-technology company also targeted in the conspiracy theories. Stories about Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Lin Wood — the three biggest champions of the unsubstantiated theories — have been removed as well."

Good luck with that, OAN. Dominion specifically asked you to preserve records in preparation for the lawsuit. So now you'll have to explain to the court why you didn't do that and what that "scrub your website" activity was all about. It looks bad.

This is a very useful resource. Dominion's lawyers have sent out letters telling Fox News, Sean Hannity, OAN, Newsmax, and Epoch Times amongst others to preserve their documents and prepare to be sued for their disinformation campaign against Dominion's voting machines. https://t.co/J3FsiSVFvT — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) December 24, 2020