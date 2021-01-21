Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Too Late! OAN Scrubs Election Conspiracy Theories From Website

One America BS is in the crosshairs of a MAJOR lawsuit from Dominion for their lies about voting machines. Do ya think Dominion's lawyers didn't make screenshots?
By Frances Langum
Too Late! OAN Scrubs Election Conspiracy Theories From Website
Image from: screenshot

OAN is in big trouble, and they just did that thing, where you scrub your website and you're sued and the prosecutor says "consciousness of guilt" and the judge says hyuh!

Business Insider (paywall) reports that One America (do we really have to call it) News has scrubbed their website of the BS they pushed about "election fraud," apparently in an attempt to pretend they never did that.

Are they not aware that the internet is forever?

"Sometime in January, OAN removed stories about Dominion from its website. It has also removed stories about Smartmatic, a rival election-technology company also targeted in the conspiracy theories. Stories about Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Lin Wood — the three biggest champions of the unsubstantiated theories — have been removed as well."

Good luck with that, OAN. Dominion specifically asked you to preserve records in preparation for the lawsuit. So now you'll have to explain to the court why you didn't do that and what that "scrub your website" activity was all about. It looks bad.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team