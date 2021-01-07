Politics
While You Slept, Joe Biden Was Certified As The Next President -- And Other News

And Kamala Harris was certified as vice president.
By Susie Madrak

Proving that it was never about anything other than right-wing theater, the House and Senate certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris early this morning. I never thought I'd say this, but kudos to Mike Pence for FINALLY turning his back on Trump and simply doing his constitutional duty. What a low bar.

Even Kelly Loeffler did her job.

Meanwhile, Trump was apparently thrilled:

The Trumpers are starting to jump off the Titantic. Former cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs this morning calls the potential of mass resignations of Cabinet “more dangerous” than doing nothing, “because you don’t know who’s going to come in behind them.” He's got a point.

Here's some parts of the aftermath of yesterday's chaos:

Eric Boehlert tells the media to take a good long look in the mirror this morning:

And also while you were sleeping, Trump agreed to an orderly transition of power -- if we can believe him:

