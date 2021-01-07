While You Slept, Joe Biden Was Certified As The Next President -- And Other News

Overnight, the moment VP Mike Pence certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Electoral College win "for the term beginning on the 20th day of January, 2021." pic.twitter.com/OR8ZcLQIy5

Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory several hours after deadly riots rocked the Capitol, temporarily derailing the process #WSJWhatsNow pic.twitter.com/BN84dsOhDI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 7, 2021

Proving that it was never about anything other than right-wing theater, the House and Senate certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris early this morning. I never thought I'd say this, but kudos to Mike Pence for FINALLY turning his back on Trump and simply doing his constitutional duty. What a low bar.

Early this morning, Congress confirmed the results of the Electoral College. Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States at noon on January 20.



Trump and his allies lost 62 lawsuits, 3 recounts and staged a failed coup at the US Capitol to avoid this result. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 7, 2021

Even Kelly Loeffler did her job.

BREAKING: Sen. Kelly Loeffler: "When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object." pic.twitter.com/IBxqsasylN — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Trump was apparently thrilled:

White House officials were shaken by Trump's reaction to a mob of his supporters descending on the Capitol today. He was described to me as borderline enthusiastic because it meant the certification was being derailed. It has genuinely freaked people out. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 7, 2021

The Trumpers are starting to jump off the Titantic. Former cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs this morning calls the potential of mass resignations of Cabinet “more dangerous” than doing nothing, “because you don’t know who’s going to come in behind them.” He's got a point.

JUST IN: Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger resigned from President Trump’s cabinet Wednesday afternoon, reportedly dismayed by the mob takeover of the Capitol, according to a Bloomberg News reporter. https://t.co/DAnEMWq7QS — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 7, 2021

'I can't stay here' — Mick Mulvaney resigns from Trump administration, expects others to follow https://t.co/rE0egyP2O1 — CNBC (@CNBC) January 7, 2021

Here's some parts of the aftermath of yesterday's chaos:

The ransacked office of the Senate Parliamentarian: pic.twitter.com/E7PsSgoAEX — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) January 7, 2021

Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and neo-nazi loser Baked Alaska both live-streamed from Pelosi's office after storming the capitol. Neither have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/HEAQQKQgp0 — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) January 6, 2021

I keep thinking about this woman. The thing I’m struck by is that she feels like she’s entitled to break into the capital. https://t.co/iYe0brLgdt — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 7, 2021

What's going on as of 11 p.m. in D.C.:



▫️ 4 people dead: 1 shot and killed, 3 of medical emergencies on Capitol grounds

▫️ 52 people arrested by MPD

▫️ Firearms, 2 pipe bombs, and cooler full of molotov cocktails recovered

▫️ D.C. declares 15-day extension of public emergency — Chelsea Cirruzzo ✨ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) January 7, 2021

Joe Scarborough to Capitol Police on @Morning_Joe :

"Why are you known as badasses around the Capitol...but then Trump supporters come in and you open the FUCKING DOORS for them." pic.twitter.com/jnuES5qKao — Hollerella (@hollerella) January 7, 2021

Eric Boehlert tells the media to take a good long look in the mirror this morning:

My latest—it didn’t have to be this way; https://t.co/xJdiDDMeIO — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 7, 2021

And also while you were sleeping, Trump agreed to an orderly transition of power -- if we can believe him: