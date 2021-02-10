GOP 'Image' Ratings Collapse According To Gallup Poll

The latest Gallup Poll spells bad news for the Republican Party. Or does it?

Sure, the "approval rating" of the party is way down. And the "approval rating" of the Democrats is up, slightly.

A @Gallup poll shows a drop in favorable impressions of the Republican Party after the Jan 6th storming of the Capitol from 43% to 37%.



Positive views of the Democratic Party are now 11 points higher than views of the Republican Party (thanks @JoeBiden)https://t.co/zUMdLWXXMe pic.twitter.com/3Krjd05whL — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) February 10, 2021

But read all the way down the Gallup analysis and there's this:

Since November, the GOP's image has suffered the most among Republican Party identifiers, from 90% favorable to 78%. Independents' and Democrats' opinions are essentially unchanged.

Republicans are running away from their party. Just like they always do after a loss.

And they don't become Democrats. This time they'll scrape off their MAGA bumper sticker and become "independent constitutional conservatives who never liked the tweeting." It's always a face-saving exercise after a Republican so-called president poops the bed.

Remember when die-hard Republicans pretended they never heard of George W. Bush and joined the well-funded astroturf movement the "Tea Party"?

Get ready for Tea Party 2.0. Or as I said in August of 2019...