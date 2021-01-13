Tucker Carlson: A Lot Of People Who Voted For Trump Are Mad At Him

During the final segment on Tuesday's Tucker Carlson Tonight, Brit Hume blasted Donald Trump as "radioactive," explaining why many Republicans are furious at him.

Fox definitely changed their tune once McConnell leaked that he believes Trump committed an impeachable offense.

Tucker opened the segment by saying many Republicans in leadership are fleeing Trump including McConnell and Liz Cheney. Tucker made believe he didn't understand why Republicans were doing this.

Britt Hume immediately responded: "One reason -- Trump obviously at this point is radioactive."

Carlson nodded his head up and down in agreement.

Hume said Trump has been loathed by the left, "but now to a greater extent every day Republicans are angry at him."

Hume said Trump will retain his hard-core cultists but the rest the Republican party "doesn't want this guy hanging around" for four years and worst of all "running for president again after that!"

As pertaining to regular Republicans politicians Hume said Trump would be, "a curse on them."

During all of Brit Hume's monologues, Carlson never once disagreed with his opinions about the magnitude of disgust for Donald Trump or his political chances in the future.

Carlson said, "I certainly understand why they’re mad at him. A lot of people who voted for him are mad at him for sure."

Hume opined that many Republicans are "furious that Trump cost them both Senate seats in Georgia and then after that, he incited the riots at Capitol, which Hume admitted was an impeachable offense.

Carlson had been an unofficial advisor to Trump, like many Fox News hosts have these last four years, but outside of complaining that the impeachment was a stunt, he agrees with Hume that Trump is unfit for office.

According to the Trumper people I know it's not that they're not watching Fox not so much bc they don't believe Fox it's bc they don't want to be embarrassed by all the negative news about Trump. Their faith in him has obviously been misplaced and the mayhem he's wrought hurts. — Babyboomerography (@RobsRamblins) January 13, 2021

And then in the summer... pic.twitter.com/Wd52twynlO — Frances Langum 🧶 #BidenHarris2020 (@bluegal) January 13, 2021

