With Q-Spiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GQP - GA) driving the news cycle, our bloggers today visit Georgia and consider Black History Month!

Lawyers, Guns & Money tells us that Georgia is exploring new voter suppression techniques.

eVille Times tells us about the Devil going down to Georgia. Oh, wait. It was the NYTimes.

The Psy of Life looks at racism during Black History Month, and offers some tips White People Can Do To End Racism.

Bonus Track: Bad Newspaper blog found some ill-advised MLK Day ads. What were the advertisers thinking?

