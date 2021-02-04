Suddenly All Republicans Have Amnesia When It Comes To QAnon

With the crazy QAnon beliefs of Marjorie Taylor Greene on full display in the chaos of the Republican caucus, suddenly Fox News hosts and Republican politicians are claiming they have no idea what QAnon is nor do any other Republicans they know.

The lying hasn't stopped since Donald was kicked out of office.

Rep. Qevin McQarthy, the lead Republican in the House at first denounced QAnon and their beliefs, but suddenly after refusing to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments, claimed he doesn't even know what Q is.

“I think it would be helpful if you could hear exactly what she told all of us — denouncing Q-on, I don’t know if I say it right, I don’t even know what it is,” said McCarthy, referring to QAnon...

Too bad there's video.

Kevin McCarthy went from saying "there is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party to "I don't even know what [QAnon] is" in the span of six months pic.twitter.com/Hr9cwSHhxd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2021

The same can be said for Tucker Carlson, who told this big fat lie about QAnon: "The real threat is a forbidden idea. It’s something called QAnon,” said Tucker.

Something called, you say? Trump retweeted probably hundreds of tweets from QAnon supporters and their conspiracy theories and Fox News never attacked him for it.

And then came Sean Hannity. Wednesday night he actually criticized Greene's insane beliefs before telling this big lie:

From my perspective there's not a single conservative I know that shares those conspiratorial beliefs or supports the actions confronting young people, claiming that a school shooting that happened, didn't happen. I don't know a single conservative or single Republican frankly that even knows what QAnon even is.. Let alone buys into whatever those beliefs are.

Who do they think are the true MAGA supporters of Donald Trump? The QAnon conspiracy crazies have been very visible since Hillary Clinton was smeared with their first conspiracy about running a pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor in DC in 2016. It's never let up since.

Instead, they've gotten crazier and bolder with each passing day that Trump was in office.

if Mitch McConnell knows about QAnon, bet your last dollar in the world so does every Republican politician and right wing talk show host in America.

Hell, QAnon lived on Rush Limbaugh, Lou Dobbs and every outlet promoting the lie that the election was stolen from Trump.

Republicans can't run away from QAnon.

It's the QOP now. Qonservatives have taken over the party, with the blessing of most of its leaders.