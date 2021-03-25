Annie Asks You: Encourage businesses to support "The Democracy Pledge".

The Psy of Life: More awareness of the warning signs of mental illness might have prevented the Boulder mass killing.

The Rude Pundit: If there's a problem at the US-Mexico border, it's because Trump sabotaged the systems we would normally use to handle it.

Electoral-Vote: No, there's not going to be any real increase in gun control, and here's why.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!