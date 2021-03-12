Politics
Roger Stone's Chauffeur Is Charged In Capitol Riot But Roger Knows Nothing

Just another one of those Roger Stone coinky-dinks!
First, a clip from a new interview with former acting secretary of defense, Christopher Miller, who served under Trump.

He told CNN he believes Trump's speech on January 6th did incite the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

REPORTER: Do you think the president was responsible for what happened on the 6th?

MILLER: I don't know but it seems cause and effect, yeah. The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech? I think it is pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened.

"He's saying out loud what so many members of the Republican party seem reluctant to say, which is the president caused this insurrection at the Capitol. There's also news out today from a filing that happened yesterday, a court appearance that happened yesterday involving a man named Joshua James. He is an Oath Keeper. He is charged in this Capitol riot case," Wild said.

"He is also, according to an FBI agent, a member of Roger Stone's security detail the day before the riot. The FBI agent testifying in court yesterday that he reviewed video that showed Joshua James was a driver for Roger Stone for an event the day before the insurrection.

"Alisyn, this is so significant because we know that there are more and more solidified ties between this group, the Oath Keepers, and Roger Stone. The question is, is that going to prove problematic because, Alisyn, there are a dozen Oath Keepers who have been charged in this case. Several of them have been charged with planning the attack ahead of time.

"However, Roger Stone says he had no knowledge there was an attack, any planning going on. He didn't know that there was an attack that was going to happen. He has basically said, look, he was using the Oath Keepers as security because he was receiving death threats. Joshua James, his lawyers say that he is not guilty, Alisyn."

"I guess it depends on how much stock you put into what Roger Stone says," Camerota said.

Which is to say, none at all.

