Fox's Latest Fearmonger: Antifa-Run Towns!

There goes Fox, doing what Fox does best: Fear mongering.
By Susie Madrak

Fox & Friends Sunday doing what Fox does best: Scaring the crap out of old white people! Via Media Matters.

Rachel Campos-Duffy went off in a "discussion" of policing in America.

"What do you expect to happen? I mean, that's exactly what's going to happen. You see also a lot of the law enforcement it's, you know, maybe a grandfather and a son and the grandson all become cops and a lot of cops aren't just retiring, they're not encouraging their sons to go into the profession, you know, where they might have a legacy of that. And of course who would under these conditions?

"And I'll tell you what will happen in the end, you'll get what you have in Latin America where unless you're rich and you can afford private security, I mean that is how, when you defund the police, look at Latin America, those are police forces that aren't properly funded. And in some towns in Mexico the cartels run them. So, how would you like your town to be run by subcontract antifa to keep security in your town? That's the path we're on."

Rachel, Rachel, Rachel. You really think authoritarian and conservative police officers will somehow lose interest in the power of having a gun and a badge? And you really believe anti-fascist activists are interested in being cops? Oy.

