Fox News Claims Benjamin Franklin Was A Cancel Culture Warrior

Fox and Friends hosted George W. Bush's webmaster and called her a presidential historian.
By John Amato
15 min ago by John Amato
The absurd lengths Fox News, conservative media and the GOP will go to try to paint the country and foment a faux cancel culture war is mind-boggling.

Jane Hampton Cook, A former George W. Bush webmaster, who also writes books based on historical events joined Fox and Friends and claimed Benjamin Franklin was a cancel culture warrior.

Cook was opining on Franklin's influence in the early days of US publishing.

Cook said, "[Franklin] said you know what would happen if we only printed published opinions that we agreed with? The world would only know the opinion of the publisher."

"We would lose free-ness of writing. He understood you have the preserve the liberty of free speech," she said.

Cook actually claimed cancel culture wasn't as big a problem the decades after Benjamin Franklin died.

The was no such thing as cancel culture. That's an extremist right-wing talking point created by TraitorTrump and his minions to combat their racism and homophobia.

Cook is another in a long line of Sarah Palin idgit who believes a person can say or write anything they want in the private sector without any repercussions. Whether it be racist, anti-Semitic, or homophobic because freedom!

The First Amendment was to protect the individual and the press from strong-armed governments or narcissistic presidents from infringing on their rights to address their grievances without being punished for it.

It appears the First Amendment was written specifically for a TraitorTrump.

Trump screamed about trying to change the libel laws to attack every news outlet that held him accountable.

I see Ms. Cook wrote a book called The Burning of the White House: James and Dolley Madison and the War of 1812.

Maybe for her next project she will write a book entitled: Insurrection at the US Capitol, 2021, led by Donald Trump.

