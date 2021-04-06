Fox News Tries Comedy Again And It's Horrible

Back in 1983, NBC aired a show called "Manimal." It was about a guy who could transform into like, three different animals, in order to fight crime or something.

Confession: it was so bad that I knew it wouldn't last, so I vowed never to miss a "Manimal." My college dorm-mates called me "Fran-imal." It was the worst show ever to appear on television.

Until now.

You would think the suits at Fox News would remember (ha) the Jeb Bush presidential campaign lesson, that adding an exclamation point to something doesn't automatically make it exciting. You'd think they would also remember their failed "Half Hour Comedy Hour" which was also horrible. But no!

Meet "Gutfeld!"

Greg Gutfeld is that high school bully who thinks when HE makes fun of something it's hilarious. And he has a clique of fellow high school trolls who laugh when he punches down, so it's funny, right?

5 people are laughing. You pay all of them. SAD. — PayItForward (@DaniScotchIrish) April 6, 2021

My high school improv class was better than this. — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@Magzdilla2early) April 6, 2021

In order to be funny you have to have some kind of moral center behind it. Even if the schtick is "I'm an asshole", there's a perceived REASON people can react to. Gutfeld is just an asshole who doesn't give a shit about anyone. That's not funny. — Joe Remi (@JoeOfTheNorth) April 6, 2021

Okay, one comedian got a laugh out of me from this post: