Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Greene, Gaetz, And Carlson Are Moving The Overton Window

Suddenly the Right Wing Nut Jobs have the opportunity to appear sane. They aren't, though. Don't be fooled.
By Steve M.
Greene, Gaetz, And Carlson Are Moving The Overton Window
Image from: Screenshot

You probably know about this already:

In an effort to "follow in President Trump's footsteps," a new America First Caucus led by far-right lawmakers is seeking to protect "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

The new caucus is recruiting members, reports Punchbowl News, and is appealing to a "common respect for Anglo-Saxon political traditions," including pushing for infrastructure that "befits the progeny of European architecture." Punchbowl described the materials being distributed as "some of the most nakedly nativist rhetoric we've ever seen."

The new caucus is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.). Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Barry Moore (Ala.) are also reportedly going to join the group.

Moore's office denies that he's joining the caucus, and Colorado congressman Ken Buck, a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, has denounced the group. But Matt Gaetz is an eager recruit.

This comes at a time when Tucker Carlson is pushing the limits of what's acceptable in mainstream, high-profile commentary with his proud invocation of "replacement theory."

Besides injecting a lot of overt racism into the discourse, all of this drags the Overton window further to the right, so Republicans who are proud Trumpists but don't speak this way appear to be part of "the sensible center." (That's nearly all of the D.C. GOP, of course, with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as rare exceptions.)

If you believe the election was stolen, think President Biden should finish the Wall, and have scheduled your ring-kissing pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago but you want it known that you would never, ever join a group that invokes "Anglo-Saxon political traditions," congratulations -- Greene, Gosar, Gaetz, and Carlson are making you look like the sane, reasonable ones. Sunday talk show bookers will see nothing wrong with inviting you to appear because, hey, at least you're not one of those Republicans. And so the "center" continues to be moved further and further rightward.

Published with permission of No More Mister Blog Spot.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

America First Caucus DOA

America First Caucus DOA

Just 24 hours after a disastrous, Nazi-White Supremacist style manifesto was released to the press, Marjorie Taylor Green appears to have cancelled her own committee.
By Ed Scarce
comments
Apr 18, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team