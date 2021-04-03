Infrastructure And Cabinet Meetings: 'A Land Of Contrasts'

On Thursday's All In, guest host Medhi Hassan asked a hilarious question:

Why didn't Donald Trump do an infrastructure bill?

The occasion was Joe Biden's first in-person cabinet meeting, which was predictably professional and focused on business. This is a land of contrast apart from the typical Trump cabinet meeting, which was an on-camera worship session for Mango Mussolini.

Medhi Hassan also discussed Ezra Klein's tweets from Wednesday:

It's become a punchline but it really is remarkable that Trump didn't do an infrastructure plan in his four years in office. Particularly at the beginning, he could've peeled off scared Democrats. The whole country could have roads and bridges with his face on them. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 31, 2021

People who have absolutely no interest in the work of governance don't govern well, even by their own measures. Trump said he wanted a massive rebuilding of American infrastructure. He likes building things. I think he did want it. He just didn't want to do the work. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 31, 2021

Hassan asked, "Wasn't he the infrastructure guy? The guy who liked to build things, or at least slap his name on things? ...Is it remarkable, though? It's Donald Trump. He wasn't interested in governing, only performing. ...he just didn't want to do the work. ... He just wanted to be on TV. All the time. Ideally being praised, adored, cheered, whether it was at rallies or even his own cabinet meetings."

Seriously? He didn't hire anybody who had any interest in it except Bannon, who is almost as incapable as he is and survived only a few months. He has no idea how any legislative or executive job is done. All he could do was tweet that it was Infrastructure Week and hope. https://t.co/HjMLSX7WN9 — Jumpin Jack Flash It's a Yas Yas Yas (@Yastreblyansky) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Biden and his cabinet are doing THE WORK.