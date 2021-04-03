Infrastructure And Cabinet Meetings: 'A Land Of Contrasts'

On Thursday's All In, guest host Medhi Hassan asked a hilarious question:
Why didn't Donald Trump do an infrastructure bill?
The occasion was Joe Biden's first in-person cabinet meeting, which was predictably professional and focused on business. This is a land of contrast apart from the typical Trump cabinet meeting, which was an on-camera worship session for Mango Mussolini.
Medhi Hassan also discussed Ezra Klein's tweets from Wednesday:
Hassan asked, "Wasn't he the infrastructure guy? The guy who liked to build things, or at least slap his name on things? ...Is it remarkable, though? It's Donald Trump. He wasn't interested in governing, only performing. ...he just didn't want to do the work. ... He just wanted to be on TV. All the time. Ideally being praised, adored, cheered, whether it was at rallies or even his own cabinet meetings."
Meanwhile, Biden and his cabinet are doing THE WORK.