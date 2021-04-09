'Matt Gaetz Wants To 'Date' Your Child' Billboard Goes Up In Florida

Probably the last thing you want to see when you're traveling State Road 85, informing you that your congressman is a sexual predator.

Source: Northwest Florida News

A billboard placed on heavily traveled State Road 85 near the Hub City center informs passers-by that "Matt Gaetz Wants to 'Date' Your Child."

The sign, paid for by an unabashedly anti-Trump political action committee known as Mad Dog PAC, makes obvious reference to allegations that Rep. Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach resident, traveled and had sex with a 17-year-old girl and that he paid for sex with other women.

A website states Mad Dog PAC was founded in 2017 by former Bill Clinton White House staffer Clyde Taylor.