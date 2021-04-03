Good for Major League Baseball Edition. Take that, Georgia Legislature & Goobernator!!

On the GOP's principled incoherence about freedom of association, Will Wilkinson of Model Citizen.

They call it "news": Fox News just went 30 hours without mentioning the Matt Gaetz scandal, from Press Run's Eric Boehlert.

Buttermilk Sky reviews Infrastructure Week.

The Rude Pundit asks a question: Would a Good Guy with a Gun Have Been Justified in Saving George Floyd?

Big Bad Bald Bastard Bonus: April Fools is over.

M. Bouffant did this. Submit suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.