An Easter Edition.

Riddled: Chocolate Bunnymas 2021.

WordPress cuts off its nose to spite its face:



WordPress has decided to discontinue the “classic editor” unless I pay them for it. I can’t do this “new” editor. It doesn’t work at all for me.

I will update you with a link when I know where I am moving.

Goodbye, WordPress.com.

Badtux is not the first to complain. Blogger/Blogspot pulled a similar stunt a few months ago (no money involved) & drove at least one web-log out of business. Good jobs, corporate creeps. Drive us all to Facebook & Instagram.

Did the work for us: Burr at FairAndUnbalanced rounds up a few himself.

Scamarama: Digby has the deets on unwitting & recurring donations to the Trump cult.

All over for me. Submssions may be submitted to mbru@crooksandliars.com.