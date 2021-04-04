An Easter Edition.
Riddled: Chocolate Bunnymas 2021.
WordPress cuts off its nose to spite its face:
WordPress has decided to discontinue the “classic editor” unless I pay them for it. I can’t do this “new” editor. It doesn’t work at all for me.
I will update you with a link when I know where I am moving.
Goodbye, WordPress.com.
Badtux is not the first to complain. Blogger/Blogspot pulled a similar stunt a few months ago (no money involved) & drove at least one web-log out of business. Good jobs, corporate creeps. Drive us all to Facebook & Instagram.
All over for me. Submssions may be submitted to mbru@crooksandliars.com.