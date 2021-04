Alicublog: How you gonna keep 'em down on the farm after they've seen the farm?

Pharyngula: Iowa guts gun laws.

Religion Dispatches: The radical Martin Luther King, Jr. and the left’s challenge today.

Waging Nonviolence: Why Kingian democratic socialism is the best path forward for the progressive left.

The Mary Sue: Jordan Peterson is angry that he inspired Ta-Nehisi Coates’ take on the Red Skull.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.