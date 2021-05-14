Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Bipartisan Commission To Investigate January 6th Insurrection

"They will have subpoena power and are authorized to investigate January 6 and the immediate events that led up to it," Garrett Haake reported.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Breaking news this morning, as Hallie Jackson announced.

"We just learned about this 9/11 style commission to look into what happened at the insurrection. This is something that has been, safe to say, months in the making," Jackson said.

"There had not been bipartisan agreement but that has changed as of today."

"That's right. These had been incredibly thorny negotiations between Congressional leadership," Garrett Haake said.

"They kicked it out to the chairman and ranking member of the House Homeland Security committee, who came up with a deal in fairly short order here. The outline of it is this: There will be a truly bipartisan commission, ten members, the appointments broken up between the various congressional leaderships. They will have subpoena power and are authorized to investigate January 6 and the immediate events that led up to it. Their report will be due by the end of this year.

"House Democrats seem to be moving very quickly. This bill will be in the rules committee on Tuesday. Speaker Pelosi's office has blasted out a statement and yet Kevin McCarthy just told reporters he had not seen the final agreement before that news release went out. So it's still possible there could be some hiccups in this. This commission has been pretty broadly popular among the rank and file and now it appears it will be moving ahead perhaps as soon as next week."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team