But Daddy, Don't You Loves Me?! I Loves You!

As Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins was doing a live TV interview, his Bernese Mountain Puppy, Misneach, was vying for his attention:

Super cute. Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins gives a TV interview while his Bernese Mountain Dog puppy, Misneach, vies for his attention.

Even after the interview, Misneach still wanted some loves:

Footage of puppy Misneach trying to get President Michael D Higgins to pay attention to him during an interview with RTÉ has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

I don't know about you, but I find it completely refreshing after seeing four years of the former First Dog, Donald Trump, Jr., trying to get some attention from his father.

