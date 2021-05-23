Kinzinger Predicts GOP Terrorist Insurrection Will Impact Midterms

Rep. Adam Kinzinger warned Republicans that the MAGA sedition riot on January 6th will have an impact on the midterm elections, regardless of whether there is an independent commission or not, and "particularly if us as Republicans don't take ownership for what happened."

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Kinzinger was asked by host Chris Wallace what the commission hoped to learn that Congressional committees looking at the matter couldn't answer already.

Kinzinger told Wallace that we need "a comprehensive look at what happened that led up to January 6th, who was talking to who? What were the lies?"

"My party to this point have said things like it was hugs and kisses" Kinzinger continued, "it was Antifa and BLM, it was anything but what it was, which was a Trump-inspired insurrection on the Capitol. And people deserve to hear the truth."

Kinzinger warned that if this commission fails, "Nancy Pelosi will run a select committee and this could go all the way to 2024."

Wallace asked whether McConnell might be able to block the commission, and Kinzinger rightfully pointed out that they're not going to be able to run away from the issue in the midterm elections.

"Well, you know, here's a revelation, this is going to the 2022 midterms anyway, particularly if us as Republicans don't take ownership for what happened" Kinzinger warned, "if every other day, there's a new conspiracy theory about what happened at the Capitol, anybody but what it was. And so, yeah, that I think it will go to 2022. And we'll look like we are just sitting here denying reality and facts."

"I get it, it may have a political impact" he continued, "but I'm going to tell you what had a political impact on 2022, if anything does, it's going to be the attack on January 6th and then the subsequent denial to look in the mirror, tell the truth, take ownership for what we've done and recommit to tell the American people and Republican voters the truth."

They haven't paid a political price for their lying yet, so time will tell as to his predictions on the midterms. His party is busy doing their best to rig the next one rather than address the concerns that any of their voters might have.

Kinzinger went onto ding Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for failing to "tell the truth to the Republicans and to the American people" and promoting the lie that the election was stolen from Trump.

Sadly, as long as Kinzinger remains a voice in the wilderness in his party, there will be no accountability for any of them.