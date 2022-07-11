Adam Kinzinger: Upcoming Jan 6 Hearing Will Focus On Trump

Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses this week's primetime January 6th committee hearing with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.
By HeatherJuly 11, 2022

ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked Rep. Adam Kinzinger what the focus of this week's primetime January 6th committee hearing will be, and whether we'll be learning anything new.

Kinzinger replied that "obviously, we'll save the new information for that hearing," but did discuss the fact that this hearing will be focusing on Donald Trump, what he was doing from "the moment the insurrection started until he finally hours later put out the tweet that said we shouldn’t do anything like this."

"Keep in mind in the middle of that was the tweet that said, in essence, this is what happens when you steal an election, that Vice President Pence deserved this," Kinzinger continued. "Keep in mind in the middle of that was the tweet that said, in essence, this is what happens when you steal an election, that Vice President Pence deserved this."

Kinzinger explained that the committee wants to "show the American people was what was the president doing during that time. The rest of the country knew that there was an insurrection. The president obviously had to have known there was an insurrection. So where was he? What was he doing?"

Kinzinger proceeded to chastise Trump for his actions that day. "I think it goes to the heart of what is the oath of a leader. You have an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, you can't selectively pick what parts of the Constitution you defend or what branches of government, and you certainly can’t be gleeful during it."

According to reporting by TV Guide:

All major broadcast networks and major cable news networks are planning to air the upcoming hearings live, with the exception of Fox News which "will cover the hearings as news warrants," according to a press release, but will otherwise keep its normal programming schedule intact.

