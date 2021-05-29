Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Friday, Sen Joe Manchin couldn't find the 10 “Republican Patriots" whom he claimed would vote for the Jan. 6 Insurrection Commission. In addition, Manchin’s mentee in obstruction Sen. Sinema proved her bipartisan bonafides by effectively voting with the GOP when she decided to skip the vote entirely. We're not shocked, we're angry.
Lawyers, Guns & Money: INSURRECTION COMMISSION BLOCKED BY 35 OF 100 SENATORS
Balloon Juice: Today In Revolutionary Warfare: Senator McConnell Blocks An Independent 6 January Commission.
Wonkette: Joe Manchin Real Appalled That Mitch McConnell Being *Partisan* And *Unreasonable*!
Bonus Track: Proof that every age had a Karen: Hear the Earliest Recorded Customer Complaint Letter: From Ancient Sumeria 1750 BC.
