Here we go again.

You may have heard about the Substitute Teacher of The Week in Kansas. Full-time professor Pharyngula comments.

American Families Plan child care proposals: Yastreblyansky vs. dishonest dimbulb David Brooks.

Steven L. Taylor of Outside The Beltway has thoughts on the American Families Plan as well:

I think the pandemic, which underscored the degree to which K-12 performs a child-card function that disproportionately affects women in the workplace, really brought this fact forward in the US. If your children have to be at home, work outside the home becomes impossible. It, therefore, stands to reason that universal preschool would help employment (as would greater access to elder care services). And, as is often the case, when we look abroad we find that we can learn what actually works and not just guess about it.

My emphasis. Ain't it the truth?

Rhetorical question from emptywheel: "WILL THE GOP DEMAND RON JOHNSON BE STRIPPED OF COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS FOR IGNORING A DEFENSIVE BRIEFING?" Of course not, they're hypocrites.

Bonus: Certain lawyers & their rhetorical style, from Sunlight Reports.

