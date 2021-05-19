Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Balloon Juice: As Thomas Jefferson famously said, “The tree of liberty must be fertilized from time to time with the compost of unmasked and unvaccinated douchebags.”

Lawyers, Guns & Money: From Silicon Valley comes Real Help in Name Only for renters grappling with high security deposits.

Infidel753: Same great words, now new and improved!

Off the Charts Blog: In 9 charts, what the pro-deficit, pro-tax evasion GOP has done to exacerbate income inequality in America.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Capital gains and dividends were a larger share of total income in 2006 than in 1996 (especially for high-income taxpayers) and were more unequally distributed in 2006 than in 1996. Changes in capital gains and dividends were the largest contributor to the increase in the overall income inequality.” (Thomas Hungerford, Congressional Research Service analysis, December 2010)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

