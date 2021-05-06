Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Thursday in the Blog-o-Sphere
By M. Bouffant
Another Buttermilk Sky Image from: M. Bouffant

The "Turns Out Bill Barr Is A Lying Sack of Crap" Edition.

"From Susan Collins to Mitt Romney, they imagine a party that no longer exists." Another stirring condemnation of the Republican Party, this one from Michael Signorile.

Slightly stronger:

The stink of treason clings to the GOP
Big profit-seeking corporations can smell it, same as everyone else.

The Editorial Board.

When you hear the word "slumlord", think Kushner Companies. ProPublica. And be ready for a wave of evictions as landlord scum seek to punish people for losing their jobs in a pandemic.

upyernoze at rubber hose examines blogging: "It's also revealing that Trump's crappy blog doesn't have a share button for Parler or MeWe or any of those other alternative social media sites that Trumpies supposedly flocked to in protest of Trump's banning. I guess even Trump knows that not enough people read those sites to matter."

Today's Bonus Track is from Ant Farmer's Almanac.

Today's stuff was assembled by M. Bouffant. Send stuff we might use to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

