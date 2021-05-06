The "Turns Out Bill Barr Is A Lying Sack of Crap" Edition.

"From Susan Collins to Mitt Romney, they imagine a party that no longer exists." Another stirring condemnation of the Republican Party, this one from Michael Signorile.

Slightly stronger:



The stink of treason clings to the GOP

Big profit-seeking corporations can smell it, same as everyone else.

The Editorial Board.

When you hear the word "slumlord", think Kushner Companies. ProPublica. And be ready for a wave of evictions as landlord scum seek to punish people for losing their jobs in a pandemic.

upyernoze at rubber hose examines blogging: "It's also revealing that Trump's crappy blog doesn't have a share button for Parler or MeWe or any of those other alternative social media sites that Trumpies supposedly flocked to in protest of Trump's banning. I guess even Trump knows that not enough people read those sites to matter."

