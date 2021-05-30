Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I was taught in elementary school to never use an Oxford comma. It was not until I was an adult that I learned I'd been educated into one side of a great grammatical debate, or even that what I was being told to NOT use was called the Oxford comma. I was simply taught that when lists were written out in a sentence, they went, "A, B and C."

*shrug*

That's how I did it. It's what Mrs. Dounay taught me.

I've since changed my ways, as I have since Mrs. Seigel, my typing teacher in 7th grade instilled the dogma of two spaces after typing a period. I'm flexible in thought that way.

It sure is fun, though, to participate in the debate that still rages on.

And always remember to use the Oxford comma, kids. pic.twitter.com/m6X1Mq95dR — agustina vergara cid (@agustinavcid) May 28, 2021

I'm a staunch supporter of the Oxford Comma but I'm more of a supporter of the theory that Harry Reid was also a secret member of Blink 182, therefore: pic.twitter.com/t1K1Fq3xQq — Milton Lawson (@citizenmilton) May 29, 2021

Harry Reid waking up today and finding out people may think he’s the lead singer of Blink-182.. pic.twitter.com/jphT1QL5XC — teatime75 (@teatime75) May 29, 2021

I took this photo at my first @blink182 concert. Man, Harry Reid sure nailed those songs. https://t.co/PKvFcb9PjX pic.twitter.com/TMvAdpswO7 — THRILLHO (@perfectlycrom) May 29, 2021

Now, of course, there's the argument that only a COMPLETE IDIOT would read that title, as written, to mean that Harry Reid was (1) a terrorist interrogator, (2) the singer from Blink-182, AND (3) the one who took UFOs mainstream, because there was no second comma after "Blink-182."

You could make that argument if you wanted to. Or you could lighten up and just enjoy a little silliness on the bird app.

How goes your first weekend of summer, people?