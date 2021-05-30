Politics
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Memorial Day Weekend line-up, plus a tiny plug for the Oxford comma.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Inkforall.com

I was taught in elementary school to never use an Oxford comma. It was not until I was an adult that I learned I'd been educated into one side of a great grammatical debate, or even that what I was being told to NOT use was called the Oxford comma. I was simply taught that when lists were written out in a sentence, they went, "A, B and C."

*shrug*

That's how I did it. It's what Mrs. Dounay taught me.

I've since changed my ways, as I have since Mrs. Seigel, my typing teacher in 7th grade instilled the dogma of two spaces after typing a period. I'm flexible in thought that way.

It sure is fun, though, to participate in the debate that still rages on.

Now, of course, there's the argument that only a COMPLETE IDIOT would read that title, as written, to mean that Harry Reid was (1) a terrorist interrogator, (2) the singer from Blink-182, AND (3) the one who took UFOs mainstream, because there was no second comma after "Blink-182."

You could make that argument if you wanted to. Or you could lighten up and just enjoy a little silliness on the bird app.

***********

Here's your Memorial Day Sunday morning line-up, in case you're paying the slightest bit of attention to politics this weekend!

From Politico:

  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Juan Williams.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: Scott Gottlieb … Art Acevedo … Kevin Washington … Stephen Kaufer … Paul Gionfriddo.
  • MSNBC“The Sunday Show”: Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) … Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Matthew Dowd … Jonathan Greenblatt … Stanley Nelson … Jazz Hampton … Marco Williams … Arun Gandhi … Bernice King … Donna Edwards.
  • NBC“Meet the Press”: Matthew Pottinger … Peter Hotez … Chuck Rosenberg … Andrew Weissmann. Panel: Geoff Bennett, Stephanie Cutter, Sara Fagen and Anne Gearan.
  • CNN“State of the Union”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) … Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) … Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).
  • CNN“Inside Politics”: Panel: Seung Min Kim, Jonathan Martin, Catherine Lucey, Brittany Shepherd and Yasmeen Abutaleb.
  • ABC“This Week”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Panel: Keith Alexander, Tom Bossert and Niloofar Howe. Panel: Jonathan Karl, Terry Moran, Michel Martin and Laura Barrón-López.

How goes your first weekend of summer, people?

