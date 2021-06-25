Baptist Pastor Celebrates Death In Florida Pride Parade

Newshound Helen introduced us to Baptist Pastor Jonathan Shelley, the hate-filled idiot from Texas to whom Rep. Louie Gohmert "accidentally" donated $5500:

How extreme is Anderson? His YouTube account has been deplatformed and he has been barred from entering countries in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, according to The Daily Beast. That’s because of rhetoric such as saying then-President Barack Obama deserved to die. Gays, too. According to Anderson, gays are recruiting children through rape and molestation. He’s also a Holocaust denier who wrote and starred in a film that refers to Judaism as the “synagogue of Satan.”

Shelley gave us another bitter taste of his extremism this past weekend, after an elderly driver accidentally veered into a Florida Pride Parade, killing one person and injuring two others:

“I think only one person died,” he told congregants. “So hopefully we can hope for more in the future.” After listing off a litany of sins, Shelley told parishioners, “it is going beyond just saying you do all this wicked stuff. It’s saying you enjoy it. You enjoy murder. You enjoy malignity. You enjoy hating God.” “Look, there’s only one group that enjoys that: It’s the Pride parades going up and down the street,” he said. “And, you know, it’s great when trucks accidentally go through those, you know, parades. I think only one person died. So hopefully we can hope for more in the future.” “You say, ‘Well, that’s mean.’ Yeah, but the Bible says that they’re worthy of death! You say, ‘Are you sad when fags die?’ No, I think it’s great!” “I hope they all die!” he continued. “I would love it if every fag would die right now.” “And you say, ‘Well, I don’t think that’s what you really mean.’ That’s exactly what I mean. I really mean it!”

In the past, he has also sang paeans to the Pulse nightclub killer and has prayed for the death of Caitlyn Jenner.

This level of vitriol and hate hasn't been seen since the Westboro Baptist Church's day. Let's just hope that this pathetic excuse of a human's 15 minutes of infamy end soon and that he and his ilk are never seen or heard from again.